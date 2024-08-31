Ellen DeGeneres Still Not Comfortable Diving Into Toxic Workplace Scandal Despite References in Standup Act

DeGeneres does not plan to go 'very deep' into her scandal for her upcoming tour.

Ellen DeGeneres is cautiously navigating her return to the comedy circuit, but her approach is raising eyebrows among industry insiders. Despite initial indications that she would address the controversies surrounding her talk show's conclusion, recent developments suggest a more reserved stance.

A high-ranking entertainment industry source speaking to In Touch revealed that DeGeneres is grappling with her post-talk show identity. "Ellen is still struggling to find her voice," the insider disclosed, highlighting the challenges faced by the 66-year-old comedian in the wake of her show's termination and the underwhelming performance of various side projects.

The source elaborated on DeGeneres' evolving approach to her upcoming stand-up tour and Netflix special. "Contrary to indications Ellen made a few months ago that she was ready to talk candidly about her scandal and the end of her talk show in her new stand-up tour and planned Netflix special, things have changed since then," the insider explained. "The material she has now completed and written for this tour does NOT go very deep into her scandal at all."

This shift in strategy appears to stem from DeGeneres' discomfort with repeatedly discussing the controversial topics that led to her show's downfall. "The bottom line is, Ellen just wasn't comfortable with the idea of talking about that stuff night after night, and for the moment, Netflix is supporting her on this," the source added.

The insider pointed out the rarity of DeGeneres' stand-up specials, noting that she has only produced two in the past two decades. Her most recent offering, Relatable from 2018, was a resounding success both critically and commercially. "Tens of millions of people still have access to it thanks to Netflix's giant subscriber base," the source remarked.

Instead of delving deep into the controversies, DeGeneres has opted for a more cautious approach. "Ellen is only planning to make a couple of gentle, vague jokes about it and otherwise deliver a set very much in line with Relatable since it will be sitting right next to it on Netflix's digital shelf-space potentially for the next few decades," the insider revealed.

This change in direction has not gone unnoticed, with the source expressing concern about its potential impact. "If this sounds like an about-face from what Ellen's vision for the tour and special was earlier this spring, that's because it is," they stated. "And in my opinion, it's the wrong move because Ellen has a real opportunity to address the allegations made about her head-on, admit some guilt, get some laughs, and finally move on."

The insider believed this decision could be a misstep for DeGeneres. "I think this is a case of her formerly impeccable instincts failing her. Netflix is still behind her, but I do not think Ellen's fans want anything but the honest truth from her at this stage, and that's not what Ellen has decided to deliver."

Adding to the challenges, DeGeneres faces hurdles in promoting her comeback tour. The source noted, "The other issue with the tour is that Ellen's charging a lot for people to see her in pretty big venues. But with prices for live entertainment right now exploding, you really have to bring your A-game if you want a massive sold-out tour."

The insider suggested that DeGeneres might benefit from previewing her new material on late-night television shows to generate interest in her live performances. However, thus far, she has refrained from this strategy.

Amidst her professional struggles, DeGeneres' personal life has also come under scrutiny. Another source, speaking to In Touch, revealed that DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, recently sold their $70 million Carpinteria, California mansion, sparking rumors of marital discord.

"Ellen is known for flipping houses, but this one is different. It was their dream home," the source said, adding that there are whispers of relationship troubles. "They just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary [on August 16], but it wasn't exactly celebratory. Ellen being home all the time has taken a toll on their marriage."

The source continued, "And Portia isn't working much either. They're always in each other's face, and frankly, they're getting on each other's nerves."

As DeGeneres wrestles with her comeback strategy, industry observers question whether her reserved demeanor will resonate with fans eager for candid insights. The previous insider concluded their report with a sobering assessment: "You have to ask why Ellen's doing all this second guessing and not ready to talk in detail about what happened behind the scenes on her show. She still has fans, but she needs to feed them red meat right now if she wants them to pay hundreds of dollars to see her. It's sad that Ellen is in denial about that fact and you're seeing her pay the price for that in real time!"