T.J. Holmes' 'Good Morning America' Segment About Physical Touch Resurfaces Amid Amy Robach Relationship

Another Good Morning America clip has resurfaced amid former co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal – this time regarding the health benefits of physical touch. In a segment from May, contributor Dr. Darien Sutton described new research showing how hugging and holding hands can be good for the human heart and hormones. He and Holmes wondered how Robach would respond to this kind of news.

It was just Holmes and Sutton speaking on this recurring health segment. Sutton explained how new studies showed that hand-holding and hugging could lower heart rates and blood pressure, as well as lower the level of the stress hormone cortisol. He and Holmes joked about how this would be welcome news for amorous couples, and Holmes asked Sutton to come back and cover this story all over again when Robach was back in the studio.

Of course I went to GMA3’s TikTok and it obvious TJ and Amy had a thing for each other. pic.twitter.com/qbonX7ubJ9 — Coolness941 (fan account) (@Coolness941) December 1, 2022

Sutton also touched on the romantic tension between Holmes and Robach – though perhaps unknowingly. He proposed that Holmes and Robach should demonstrate holding hands and hugging, and that he could measure their heart rates before and after. Holmes joked that his would be "through the roof" if they did that, which struck viewers differently after the cheating scandal broke.

This is just one of the many clips from Good Morning America to resurface in the last could of weeks after fans learned about Holmes and Robach's extramarital affair. The two are both married, but while hosting Good Morning America they had excellent chemistry on screen. This means there are plenty of instances where viewers can speculate that something was going on between them behind the scenes.

This story broke just over a week ago when The Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach together in upstate New York. It soon turned out that both were in the process of divorcing their spouses, but the timeline remains unclear. This left plenty of room for fans to speculate and gawk at the impropriety. In many cases, that means dredging up on-air segments that seem flirty in hindsight.

Robach and Holmes have both been removed from Good Morning America, but they have not violated any company policy and are not being punished. ABC News executive Kim Godwin reportedly felt that the duo was becoming a "distraction" – both for viewers and for their colleagues. They have also deleted their profiles on Instagram. It's unclear what's next for them.