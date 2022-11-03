Pregnant Chanel West Coast Is 'Ready to Pop' in Hippie Halloween Costume

Chanel West Coast is counting down the days to the arrival of her baby on the way, and it seems she won't need to be counting for much longer. The pregnant Ridiculousness star put her baby bump on full display this Halloween as she donned a hippie costume with flower appliques, joking that she "got dressed up even tho I'm ready to pop lol."

West Coast showed off her Halloween costume on Instagram Tuesday. The MTV personality shared a gallery of images from the spooky day, the first of which showed her cradling her baby belly as she got cozy with a skeleton. For her costume, West Coast wore a blue babydoll hippie costume, which featured white trim and flowers. She completed the look with a flower headband. In a second image, the star posed with her boyfriend Dom Fenison, with the remaining two photos putting her bump on display as she posed with friends.

Halloween 2022 marked West Coast's last before the arrival of her baby on the way. The soon-to-be mom announced the exciting news that she was expecting to in a statement to E! News back in June, telling the outlet at the time that she was in her first trimester and "really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings." She later debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

West Coast went on to provide yet another exciting update on her pregnancy later that month when she and Fenison announced the sex of their little one. The couple revealed their little one's gender in an Instagram video showing the moment she and Fenison opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti, the MTV star captioning the sweet clip, "we're having a baby girl!!! love you [Dom Fenison] thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do." She added of Fenison that she knows "you will be the best Dad in the world!"

Since announcing her pregnancy, West Coast hasn't shied away from documenting her journey on social media, often sharing new photos of her growing baby bump. The little one on the way will mark West Coast and Fenison's first child together. The couple first went public with their relationship earlier this year.