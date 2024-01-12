Ice-T Teases New Reality Show With Wife Coco and Daughter Chanel

Ice-T isn't the only TV star is his family anymore. The Law and Order: SVU star recently teased that his wife, Coco Austin, and daughter, Chanel, have a new reality TV show on the way. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ice-T dished on the show, which he'll have more of a supporting role in.

"They're developing a show called Coco Loves Chanel... I'm kinda like a co-star in [this] one, you know, but it's a fun show, it's a loving show," Ice-T revealed. "It's about Coco [and] her girlfriends. They all have kids, it's like a mommy show, but it's funny." This won't be the family's first reality show, as Ice-T and Austin previously starred in Ice Loves Coco for three seasons on E!

Ice-T and Austin have been married for more than two decades and, in a previous interview with In Touch Weekly, the Law & Order: SVU star gushed over his spouse while revealing the secret to their 20-year marriage. "I couldn't have picked a better partner," he said. "She pulls her weight and kills it in every department."

The Body Count frontman then went on to spill the secret of how they've stayed together for so long. "We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, 'I'm mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there's a name for that — it's called being single!"

Ice also opened up the couple's past reality series, Ice Loves Coco, dashing fans' hopes of ever getting a new season or revival, though that's seemed to have changed with the announcement of the new show. "We did three years. By now people like us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you're no longer entertaining to them," the Grammy-award-winning metal frontman said at the time. "There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won't mention any names! We weren't willing to do that."

Chanel is the only child of Ice-T and Austin, and the doting dad shared that she is already showing signs of wanting to be a star herself, whether he likes it or not. "I don't know if we're going to be able to stop her!" he exclaimed. "She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist. We're going to push for doctor."