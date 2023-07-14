Chanel West Coast: New Sunny Beach Snaps on 'Ridiculousness' Star's Instagram

Chanel West Coast is soaking up the summer sun. The Ridiculousness alum, 34, recently wowed her fans when she took to Instagram last month to share a few beach photos snapped in Laguna Beach, California. The post, simply captioned "summer in Cali," showed Chanel wearing a white, pink, orange, and green-striped dress as she posed for a few golden hour snaps.

The images drew plenty of love, garnering more than 20,000 likes and dozens of comments. Responding to Chane's request for her followers to tell her which of the two photos was their favorite, Stephen McBride wrote, "Number one beauty and happiness, number two beauty, happiness and pure joy." Several people simply replied to the post with fire emojis, awhile somebody else wrote, "So Summery pretty!"

The newly-minted mom of one seems has been documenting her summer with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. Just last week, Chanel marked the fourth of July by sharing a series a photos from her family's celebrations, including some adorable images of her daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison and her boyfriend Dom Fenison. In the images, Chanel donned a red, white, and blue bikini, with little Bowie celebrating her first Independence Day in an Ameircan flag patterned onesie. The star captioned the post, "Happy 4th of July! My baby girl [Bowie] is loving it! Hope you all have a great holiday!"

Chanel and Fenison, who first announced they were expecting their first child together back in June, welcomed their daughter in November after "many hours in labor" and "a few complications." Announcing the birth, Chanel said that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me." She also thanked her boyfriend "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already."

Chanel is best known for co-hosting MTV's Ridiculousness. She co-hosted the series alongside Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim since 2011, but announced in March that she would be stepping away from the show. In a statement to Variety, she shared, "after years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount. It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer." In her place, Dyrdek and Brim will be joined by a roster of famous faces filling in for Chanel, including Brie Bella, Camille Kostek, B. Simone, Nina Agdal, Karrueche Tran, Madison Beer, Taela Dunn, Carly Aquilino, and several others.