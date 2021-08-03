Chanel West Coast's Tropical Vacation Photos Are Picture Perfect

Chanel West Coast is living it up in Tulum, Mexico as she enjoys some time off from filming MTV’s hit series Ridiculousness and promoting her debut album, America’s Sweetheart. The rapper and television personality, 32, love to flaunt her fit figure and live it up on social media, so she didn't shy away from sharing some of the more glamorous moments from her getaway to her Instagram feed. From hanging out with friends to taking in the local scenery, the reality personality has been keeping busy while relaxing and recharging in paradise. Keep scrolling to see all of Chanel's stunning vacation photos.

'Tropical Vibes' Chanel kicked off her vacation by feeling some "tropical vibes" poolside in Tulum. Posing in a yellow printed swimsuit and a straw hat, the rapper made sure to show off a 180-degree view of her figure in two different photos, asking her followers to pick their favorite. "This is a mood," one of her followers commented.

'Magical' Chanel also made time to check out some of Tulum's natural wonders, including a natural rock pool sunken deep into the earth. Enjoying the crystal clear water and rope swing suspended over it, Chanel looked absolutely glowing with happiness during her outing. "Tulum is magical," she wrote in the caption.

'Tropical Mami' She also made sure to take some time to relax on the beach. Calling herself a "tropical mami," Chanel posed in an orange fringe bikini on a beach chair and on the rocks of Tulum in a series of photos she asked her followers to weigh in on. Rocking stacked bracelets and necklaces, the Ridiculousness star flaunted her fashionable side even while staying cool on vaca.

'On Vacation' Chanel flaunted a matching pink bikini and sarong in a cute video of her walk down a tropical path she shared to her grid set to "Vacation" by Dirty Heads. "Ay Ay Ayyyy I'm on vacation," she quoted the lyrics of the song in her caption. "Tulum Barbie," one of her followers gassed her up in the comments.

'Bad Beaches' Chanel was in good company while hanging out on vacation, sharing a photo with friend Misha Skova wearing coordinated orange print beachwear and straw hats. "Bad beaches," Chanel captioned the gallery, which also included more glamour shots of her solo as well as with children selling trinkets on the beach of where she was staying.

World Traveler It's clear Chanel is already planning her next trip from her final vacation post. Posing in an underground cave in a purple fringe bikini, she captioned the shot, "I just wanna travel the world," adding a heart-eyed emoji for good measure. Skova was ready to join her friend for another getaway, commenting with a kissy emoji, she was "ready when you are!"