Chanel West Coast Gives 'Intimate' Look at Her Life in New MTV Docuseries

The 'Ridiculousness' star gives an inside look at her life with boyfriend Dom Fenison in a new MTV docuseries.

Chanel West Coast is giving an "intimate" look into her life as a mom, partner and performer. The Ridiculousness alum, 35, stars in MTV's newest docuseries The West Coast Hustle, which premieres Thursday, July 18, giving fans more access than ever into the newest chapter of her life.

Chanel (real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley) can be seen navigating life as a busy mom and performer in a series first look, having welcomed daughter Bowie Breeze in November 2022 with boyfriend Dom Fenison. "West Coast Hustle chronicles Chanel's life, capturing all its exciting and memorable moments," the show's synopsis teases. "Fans get an intimate look at her journey as she navigates the challenges of her new favorite full-time gig – motherhood – while simultaneously pursuing her music career."

(Photo: GIOVANA SCHLUTER NUNES/MTV)

The description continues, "Juggling a personal life with her boyfriend Dom, a high-pressure career and maintaining friendships – Chanel is determined to hustle and have it all."

The rapper and singer announced in March 2023 that she was leaving MTV's Ridiculousness after 30 seasons as Rob Dyrdek's co-host, teasing her new series at the time. "After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," Chanel said at the time in a statement.

She added, "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film and television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

Back in May, Chanel teased her yet-to-be-announced show in an interview with Hollywood Life. "This is a whole other side of me that people have not got to see on this scale," she teased. "You're gonna see me crying. You're gonna see me interacting with my friends. You're gonna see me struggling in my music career and struggling as a mom trying to balance that and it's just a whole, in-depth look into my life that my fans really haven't got to see before."

The West Coast Hustle debuts with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.