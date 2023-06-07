Chanel Iman Now Engaged to New England Patriots Player

Chanel Iman is getting married to a New England Patriots player. The 32-year-old model announced she is engaged to Davon Godchaux. Iman shared a series of photos that includes Godchaux, 28, getting down on one knee to propose as well as close-ups of the ring. And in the caption, Iman wrote, "The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon-to-be-married and a forever to go."

Godchaux also shared the news on his Instagram account. "First of all, I can't even lie I was nervous as hell and I never thought I'll be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!" Godchaux wrote. "Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn't have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!! Soon to be my wife!"

Iman and Godchaux have been together since April 2022. Iman was previously married to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and the former couple share two children — Cali, 4, and Cassie 3. In May, Iman and Godchaux announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"I feel like I know right away," Iman says of finding out she was pregnant in an interview with PEOPLE. "I know the minute I miss a period, I'm like 'Oh God.' I know what this is because I've done this twice already. I really didn't even need to take a pregnancy test because I already knew. The minute I told my fiancé, he was beyond excited because he has one son and I have two daughters. We both have wanted, not a big family, but we've wanted a few more children. When we met each other, we always talked about having a family."

Godchaux has been with the Patriots since 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In 86 career games, Godchaux recorded 306 tackles 17 tackles loss, 5.5 sacks two passes defended and two forced fumbles.