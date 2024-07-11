MTV Reveals Chanel West Coast Replacement on 'Ridiculousness'

MTV's popular viral clip show Ridiculousness has unveiled its newest cast member. After more than a year of speculation following Chanel West Coast's departure, the network has officially announced Lauren "Lolo" Wood as the permanent co-host, joining the show's creator Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim.

The announcement came via the show's social media channels, with a video capturing the moment Wood received the offer on July 11. "We're making it official," the show declared on X, "welcome to the #Ridiculousness family Lolo." The footage showcased Wood's enthusiasm as Dyrdek extended the invitation, asking, "Are you prepared to be a permanent part of this cast and this television show?"

An ecstatic Wood responded. "Wow, I thought you'd never ask," the 31-year-old exclaimed. "Yes, yes, yes!" This pivotal moment marks a milestone in Wood's career, which has seen her transition from military service to entertainment.

Before her foray into showbiz, Wood served an eight-year stint in the Air Force. Her television debut came in 2014 when she joined the cast of MTV's celebrity competition series Wild 'N Out. This initial exposure paved the way for further opportunities, including a role in the Dwayne Johnson-led series Ballers and various modeling gigs. Her previous guest appearances on Ridiculousness have now culminated in this permanent position.

Wood's personal life has also been in the spotlight. She shares a 2-year-old son, Zydn, with former partner Odell Beckham Jr., the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. Despite their separation in September 2023, the pair recently came together to celebrate their son's second birthday, sharing a heartwarming moment on Instagram.

"Almost a week late, but I still can't get over how much fun we had celebrating my baby's birthday!!" Wood wrote, with Beckham Jr. commenting, "This dude knows tooo much! Really had the best day!"

Wood's appointment comes after an extensive search to fill the void left by Chanel West Coast, who bid farewell to Ridiculousness after an impressive 30-season run. West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, announced her departure in March 2023, expressing a desire to explore new avenues within the MTV family.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," West Coast stated in a press release. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer."

The show's producers acknowledged West Coast's significant contributions, posting on Instagram, "The personality. The laugh. The presence. While we'll miss Chanel on this iconic red couch, we can't wait to see all of the amazing things she has in store for this next stage of her artistic career."

In the interim period between West Coast's departure and Wood's appointment, Ridiculousness featured a rotating cast of guest co-hosts. This impressive lineup included MTV stars such as B. Simone, Brie "Bella" Garcia, Brittany Elena, Camille Kostek, Carly Aquilino, Draya Michele, Karrueche Tran, Maddy Smith, Madison Beer, Nikki Blades, Nina Agdal, Rachel Wolfson, and Teala Dunn.

Fans of the show won't have to wait long to see Wood in action. Her debut as the permanent co-host is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.