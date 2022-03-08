Devin Booker Makes Rare Comment About Kendall Jenner Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been going strong for quite some time. However, despite the fact that they’re in the public eye, the two typically stay mum when it comes to their relationship. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine‘s mens’ style issue, Booker opened up about what it’s like to date the famous model.

Booker was asked whether it was difficult to have both his personal and professional lives on display. According to the Phoenix Suns player, he’s simply enjoying his life. Booker said, “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

While Booker did not mention his girlfriend by name, he went on to say that he has a ton of “love” for those in his close circle. He added, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner and Booker were first linked back in June 2020.

Over the past couple of years, Jenner has shown her support for her boyfriend at his basketball games and the pair have even taken to social media to give fans a look at their bond. They even went Instagram official with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021. At the time, Jenner posted a photo of herself laying on a countertop with Booker cuddling her. She kept the caption for the post simple, writing a single white heart emoji.

ET reported back in January that the pair’s relationship has the support of Jenner’s entire famous family. A source gave some insight into Jenner and Booker’s relationship and said that the couple gets “along so seamlessly.” They added that their relationship is “serious” and that they’ve “fallen hard” for one another.

“They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that,” the source continued. “Kendall’s family loves Devin and think he is super talented. They think he is just the type of guy that Kendall needs. He is athletic, sweet, fun and still a gentleman.”