Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner in Rare Courtside PDA

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are giving some rare PDA! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, cheered on her NBA player boyfriend, 24, over the weekend as the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, sitting courtside with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

After the Suns beat the Lakers 115-105, Booker surprised fans by heading courtside to hug and kiss his girlfriend, which was all caught on camera. The model and athlete have been dating for more than a year now but have remained relatively private. The two went public on Instagram only on Valentine’s Day 2021, sharing a sweet photo of their time together at home but have kept most of their romance off of social media. Jenner and Booker have been spotted over the past year out and about while heading to dinner or out on the town, but have kept things far quieter than Jenner’s famous family is known to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In June, Jenner addressed her relationship with Booker on the reunion special for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, explaining to host Andy Cohen why she decided to keep her love life on the down-low. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” she said at the time. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not for anyone else to judge.”

That hasn’t kept Jenner and Booker from teasing one another on social media from time to time. Last week, the reality personality gave fans a peek at her Halloween decorating skill, posting a photo of her pumpkin carving station set up on her Instagram Story with the caption, “time to get serious.” She later proudly shared a video of two finished pumpkins, but Booker seemingly called out her true pumpkin carving skills on Twitter.

“Pumpkin don’t count if you used a stencil,” the basketball player wrote. While he didn’t tag his girlfriend in the tweet, the message was received, with the 818 tequila founder retweeting the diss with the caption, “I feel personally attacked.”