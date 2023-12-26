Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Celebrate Christmas Amid Skull Surgery Recovery

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert had a lot to celebrate this Christmas! The Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, and his dancer wife, 29, wished everyone a Merry Christmas Monday with a photo of themselves kissing in front of a Christmas tree. Erbert can be seen wearing a stylish headwrap as she recovers from her recent skull implant surgery following an emergency craniectomy on Dec. 7.

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Cherishing the greatest gift of all," the couple, who tied the knot in August, captioned the joint post. "The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment." Erbert suffered a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel while the couple was performing the Washington D.C. stop of their Symphony of Dance tour around the country, and she was rushed into emergency surgery.

Following Erbert's initial surgery, Hough shared with fans that she would need to go back into the operating room for cranioplasty surgery to install a skull implant, which would restore her head to its natural shape and protect her brain from injury. Thursday, Hough took to Instagram to reveal that her cranioplasty surgery was "successfully completed as planned."

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote at the time. "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

Hough continued with a message of gratitude for all those who had wished his family well. "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us," the dancer wrote. "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."