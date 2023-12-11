Derek Hough Gives Health Update on Wife Hayley Erbert Following Emergency Craniectomy

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert is on the "long road of recovery" after being hospitalized and undergoing an emergency craniectomy last week. The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram Friday to share the latest on his wife's health following her surgery while thanking his friends and followers for their love and support.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote in a post on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery." The professional dancer continued, "Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated." He concluded, "Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and some way pay it forward."

Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro was one of the many people to send Hough and Erbert well wishes. "No need to repay any prayers. We are all holding you both in our hearts," Ribeiro wrote. Actress and season 32 contestant Mira Sorvino added, "I am so heartened to hear she is recovering. Thank God! Our family sends all our love to yours!!" as Nina Dobrev wrote, "We love you both."

Hough announced Wednesday on social media that Erbert had been rushed to the hospital after becoming "disoriented" at the end of their Symphony of Dance concert in Washington, D.C. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition." he wrote at the time. "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Hough and Erbert tied the knot on Aug. 26 before kicking off their joint tour on Sept. 28. In late November, Hough shared his love for his wife on Instagram, writing at the time, "I not only get to Tour the country doing what I love, but I get to share it with the woman that I love. Dancing on stage together sharing this incredible experience with her has been a gift," he wrote. "Also, look at how hot she is. Dang." He continued, "We went straight from getting married to going on tour, working incredibly hard in the most demanding show either of us have ever done. What an awesome adventure to begin our beautiful union together."