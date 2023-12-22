'DWTS' Star Derek Hough Shares Great Health Update for Wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough is overwhelmed with joy as he gives a health update on his wife, Hayley Erbert, who underwent a second skull surgery after suffering a cranial hematoma earlier this month. Sharing an Instagram photo of himself sitting next to Erbert's hospital bed, Hough wrote that Erbert's cranioplasty was a success and that she is on the road to a full recovery.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," Hough wrote, in part, on Thursday. He went on to give his "sincere appreciation" for Erbert's medical team, giving a specific shoutout to Dr. Mai, who Hough said performed this week's surgery and "was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

Hough went on to say he and Erbert were "profoundly touched" by support from friends and fans alike. "Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us," he wrote. He said that the surgery "marks a significant milestone" in Erbert's recovery and that they are "filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

He concluded, "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

Hough previously detailed on social media that the surgery would put an implant in place where a piece of Erbert's skull had been removed during the initial emergency operation, which was needed after she was rushed to the hospital following a dance performance in Washington, D.C. in which she became "disoriented." At the hospital, she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and underwent the emergency surgery.

Earlier this week, Hough shared a video of him and Erbert strolling along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool hand-in-hand. In the caption of the post, he wrote that Erbert's recovery process "has been nothing short of a miracle." He said that the surgery she had on Thursday would "restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

"While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have," he wrote. "We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."