Alyson Hannigan Shares Before and After Photos of 20-Pound Weight Loss From 'DWTS'

Alyson Hannigan is celebrating the physical and mental transformation she underwent while competing on Dancing With the Stars. The How I Met Your Mother actress, 49, took to Instagram Saturday to show off before and after shots of her time on the dance competition show's 32nd season, during which she claimed fifth place, losing the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy to Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

"The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on [Dancing With the Stars]," Hannigan wrote. "I can't thank [Sasha Farber] enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!" Farber, who was paired with Hannigan as her pro partner throughout the season, commented several hearts and sweet-faced emojis before writing, "miss you." Hannigan's Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green also were quick to encourage, with Gellar commenting, "I just see confidence gained," and Green writing, "You've always seemed a goddess to me."

Hannigan previously shared more of her feelings about her Dancing With the Stars journey on Instagram, writing alongside a video of some of her finest behind-the-scenes moments, "Where do I even begin? I really don't have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank [Sasha Farber] enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

"Thank you for not giving up on me," she continued. "Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you're not gonna get rid of me now." The actress would go on to thank all the other pros and cast members for being "a part of this journey," gushing that they would "always have a special place in my heart." To the people who continued to support her with their votes, Hannigan added, "and to everyone who supported me and voted for us thank you from the bottom of my heart it means the world that you allowed me the time to improve and stay on the show."