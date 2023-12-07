Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley Erbert Is Hospitalized, Underwent Emergency Surgery

Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed into emergency surgery after suffering a cranial hematoma Wednesday evening. The Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, took to Instagram Thursday to share his wife's hospitalization with his followers, sharing that Erbert, 27, had begun experiencing symptoms of having blood collect in her skull while on the couple's Symphony of Dance tour.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," he wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition." Hough added, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Members of the Dancing With the Stars community were quick to send their love Hough's way, with pro Lindsay Arnold writing, "Oh my gosh. Sending prayers! We love you both." Jenna Johnson added, "Praying and sending all our love your way. We love you Hayley," as Peta Murgatroyd chimed in, "Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!"

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez commented, "Focusing all my positivity and well wishes directly toward Hayley. She is a shining light," as her fellow competitor, Mira Sorvino, added, "I will pray for her!!!" Other fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Ginger Zee, Shangela and Kevin Jonas added their well-wishes, with Zee writing, "Goodness gracious – sending healing, prayers and love," and Shangela adding, "Sending love and definitely prayers for u both!" Jonas commented, "Praying for you guys."

Hough and Erbert got married on Aug. 26 before kicking off their Symphony of Dance tour on Sept. 28. On Nov. 29, Hough took to Instagram to pen a loving "wife appreciation" post. "I not only get to Tour the country doing what I love, but I get to share it with the woman that I love. Dancing on stage together sharing this incredible experience with her has been a gift," he wrote. "Also, look at how hot she is. Dang."

"We went straight from getting married to going on tour, working incredibly hard in the most demanding show either of us have ever done. What an awesome adventure to begin our beautiful union together," he continued. "Thank you my love for standing by me and supporting me for the past year while Ive obsessed about building this show. 38 cities only 22 left . I can't wait to hit that stage with you ! Let's keep this celebration going."