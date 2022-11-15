Demi Moore and Boyfriend Break Up

Demi Moore is single again. The actress and her boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm, have called it quits. Moore, 60, and Humm, 45, dated for less than a year.

Humm and Moore were first seen together publicly at Paris Fashion Week in March. Us Weekly confirmed they were dating the following month. However, on Monday, the magazine confirmed they are no longer an item.

The former couple was introduced through mutual friends and they "clicked right away," a source told Us Weekly in April. "He's very charming, loves the finer things in life, and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure," the source explained. By that time, they had also "had some fantastic times together" in New York, Los Angeles, and other locations.

In June, another source told Us Weekly their relationship was getting more serious as they spent more time together. They were "Still in the honeymoon phase" at the time and were "wildly attracted to one another." Moore and Humm were "going with the flow as opposed to diving into an intense commitment."

The relationship began during a difficult time for Moore. In March, Moore joined Bruce Willis' family to announce that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and was no longer acting. Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained close ever since. The two Hollywood icons are parents to daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," Willis' family said in a statement. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." The statement was also signed by Willis' second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Moore married actor Ashton Kutcher in September 2005. They split in 2005 and finalized their divorce two years later. Moore was also married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985.

Humm is a Swiss-born chef who owns Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in New York City. He has also won the James Beard Foundation Award five times and has published several books. He shares three daughters with his first wife, Geneed Wright. During the coronavirus pandemic, he co-founded Rethink Food, a non-profit group that collects excess food and distributes it to those in need.