Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis’ Birthday With Sweet Post

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to prove that they’re the friendliest exes in Hollywood. On Saturday, Moore marked her ex-husband’s birthday by sharing a tribute to him on Instagram. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Moore and Willis, who share three adult daughters together, first wed in 1987. They later separated in 1998 and their divorce was finalized in 2000.

Moore posted a photo in which she and Willis pose together in the kitchen. She can be seen holding up a tray of mushrooms as the pair flash smiles for the camera. In her caption for the photo, Moore not only wished her ex a happy birthday, but she also gave him credit for their unique family situation. She wrote, “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”

Even though Willis and Moore are no longer together, it’s clear that they’re still on good terms. As previously mentioned, the two actors welcomed three children during their time together — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Since their split, Willis married Emma Heming in 2009. The couple shares two young daughters — Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willis and Moore proved that there really is no bad blood between them as they quarantined together with their kids.

While some thought that it was unusual for Willis and Moore to quarantine together due to their past, a source explained to Entertainment Tonight why it made sense for their family. The insider said, “Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn’t want to take any risks of outside influences so they’ve stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn’t with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this.” They continued, “Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It’s outside people who are making it more than it is.”

A year after quarantining, Moore opened up about the situation on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter with Naomi in February 2021. She called the experience a “blessing.” The actor also explained why it’s important for her to have a connection with Willis and Heming’s two daughters, saying, “Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it’s important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better. It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure.”