Demi Moore and Mila Kunis Team up for Super Bowl Commercial

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have two things in common, they have both exchanged wedding vows with Ashton Kutcher and they went to the same high school! The two actresses teamed up for a new AT&T Super Bowl commercial, in which they joked about having “a lot in common.” Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, while Kunis and her That 70s Show co-star tied the knot in 2015.

In the spot, Kunis, 38, and Moore, 59, are both attending a high school reunion. Their friends urge them both to go to the stage because they think they will win the “Most Admired Alum” award. As they reach the stage though, the announcer reveals the winner was… neither of them! “It’s Anna Gomez, our first gigillionaire,” the host said. “With AT&T Fiber, Anna’s got the fastest internet with hyper gig speeds, so her family has crazy fast gaming and they stream movies in 8K.”

https://youtu.be/YO-bEWeRIZQ

Although Anna watches “so many movies,” she surprisingly doesn’t recognize either Moore or Kunis. The two stars are left embarrassed before Moore tells Kunis she had no idea they went to the same high school. “We have a lot in common,” Kunis said.

Although the high school reunion is staged for the commercial, Kunis and Moore really did go to the same California schools. Moore attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles but dropped out in her junior year in the late 1970s. Kunis went to the same school, graduating in 2001.

“It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board. Now we’re just working on becoming gigillionaires.”

Moore also loved making the commercial. “Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way? AT&T has brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection. Gigillionaires,” she said.

Kutcher is not in the commercial, although he isn’t against appearing in spots. Last year, he joined Kunis and Shaggy for a Cheetos ad that aired during the Super Bowl. Kunis and Kutcher married in 2015 and are parents to Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5. Moore and Kutcher were married for eight years before their divorce in 2013. Moore and her second ex-husband Bruce Willis are parents to Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.

