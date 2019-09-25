How Demi Moore Discovered Ashton Kutcher’s Affair Is Heartbreaking

It was recently revealed that actor Ashton Kutcher had an affair while married to Demi Moore, and the way she discovered the infidelity is heartbreaking. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore sat down with Diane Sawyer for a Good Morning America interview to promote her memoir Inside Out, and during their conversation revealed how she learned Kutcher had cheated on her.

According to Moore, she received a Google Alert on her phone about a Us Weekly story wherein San Diego-based administrative assistant Sara Leal alleged that Kutcher “seduced” her while he was still married to Moore. The mother-of-three stated that once she heard the news, she contacted Kutcher immediately to ask if the allegations were true. She then stated that he admitted to her that he did have an affair.

“And I think my response was, ‘Are you f—ing kidding me?’ That was it,” she went on to recall. “And I think I could barely take a breath.”

The infidelity claims come after Moore also alleged that Kutcher convinced her to have threesomes. She stated that she went along with it so that she could show she was “fun,” but later admitted to feeling like it was a “mistake.”

Additionally, Moore also spent time chatting with her friend Lena Dunham (Girls, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for a Harper’s Bazaar interview. During that conversation, Moore spoke about many aspects of her life, one being her constant battle for sobriety.

Moore revealed in the interview that she abused drugs and alcohol when she was younger, then got sober in her 20s. In her 40s she relapsed, but then she got sober again in her 50s. “In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.”

“I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in… some pain.”

The G.I. Jane star also offered some insight that she learned through her years in Hollywood, saying, “Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be.”

“All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control,” she added, addressing how the media has depicted her in the past. “[They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don’t think that I knew how to do that.”

Kutcher does not appear to have commented on Moore’s claims.

