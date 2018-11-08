Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly Supporting Ex Demi Lovato in Her Sobriety

Demi Lovato headed to rehab after an overdose in July, receiving plenty of support from family and friends as she works to complete treatment.

TMZ is reporting that one of those friends is Lovato’s ex Wilmer Valderrama, who has reportedly been a constant source of support for the singer in the months since her overdose.

Lovato and Valderrama have not been spotted together since Lovato returned to California, but they still communicate often, talking multiple times a week and also meeting up to spend time together. Sources say the pair’s relationship is a supportive friendship.

The singer and actor previously dated for six years before splitting in June 2016. They have remained friends since, with Lovato even posting a photo of the two in June 2017 with a caption that read, “Best of friends no matter what.”

Valderrama also visited Lovato in the hospital after her overdose, with a source telling PEOPLE that the actor wasn’t expecting something like that to happen.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this,” the source said. “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.”

This week, Lovato made a return to Instagram with her first photo since her overdose, posting a shot of herself exercising her right to vote in the midterm elections.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” the 26-year-old wrote next to a photo of herself at a polling station. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!”

Her most recent Instagram post prior to that had been a statement, which has since been deleted, that she shared after entering the hospital.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato continued, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

TMZ previously reported that the singer is currently spending three days a week at a halfway house, staying the rest of the time at a private home in Los Angeles. The agreement allows her to run errands, go to the gym and attend AA meetings.

