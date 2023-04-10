'Days of Our Lives' Alum Lamon Archey Marries Kristen Terry

Congratulations are in order for Days of Our Lives' Lamon Archey. The actor, who starred as Eli Grant for more than a decade on NBC's long-running soap opera, is a married man after he tied the knot to his girlfriend Kristen Terry. The couple said "I do" at North Hollywood's The Garland hotel on Saturday, March 25, with Archey sharing beautiful images of their big day on social media.

On his Instagram account on Friday, April 7, Archey shared a gallery of images highlighting the special day for the couple. The first image in the slideshow showed the newlyweds embracing, with Archey tilting his bride back. Other images in the gallery captured Terry walking down the aisle in her stunning wedding gown, which featured a side slit and train and was accessorized with a trailing veil. The actor went with a simple caption for the post, writing, "Mr. & Mrs. Archey."

Terry shared the exciting relationship update in a post to her own account a day earlier. Sharing many of the same images, as well as photos from their reception, the happy bride wrote, "I'm Married," adding in a special message to her husband, "I love you husband." She went on to reflect on their years-long relationship, writing, "who would've thought...his physical therapy appointment in my sports recovery clinic in August 2019 would've led to the most amazing day of our lives." She also gave a special shoutout to those who helped with their big day, as well as the family and friends who traveled far from the East Coast, Midwest, and Canada!"

"With a wedding, so much could go wrong and nervous systems could be activated. But somehow through the grace of God, this special day could not have been more FLAWLESS and absolute PERFECTION," she concluded. "I thank God and the Universe for making this one of the happiest days of my life and my husbands. I've never seen this man more happy."

News of the marriage, which came after Archey and Terry announced their engagement back in January, was celebrated by many, including some of Archey's Days castmates. Brandon Barash wrote, "Congrats to the smashing couple," with Stephen Nichols commenting, "Congratulations, Lamon! Much happiness to you both." Meanwhile, Paul Teller wrote, "Gorgeous couple! Congratulations," with Kristian Alfonso adding, "Many, many congratulations to you & Mrs. Archey."