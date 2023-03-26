Japanese Pop Singer Marries Netflix Star

J-pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu announced this week that she married actor and Terrace House alumna Shōno Hayama. A statement was posted on the couple's social media accounts late Monday announcing the news. "We are happy to announce that we have married," they wrote in both Japanese and English. "Together, we will continue to strive even further to do our best in our work. We appreciate your continued support and encouragement." Likewise, they shared a number of photos from their fairytale-themed wedding, including a photo of Kyary's pet dog, which appeared in one of the shots. Through mutual friends, Kyary, 30, whose real name is Kiriko Takemura, and Hayama, 27, met each other, according to The Straits Times. In the summer of 2020, the pair were seen walking the dog together, and later they were spotted in a supermarket and a theme park.

Kyary, a singer who is well known because of her candy-colored, captivating "kawaii" (Japanese for cute) fashion, shot to fame in 2011 when the psychedelic music video for her debut single PonPonPon went viral all over the world. In 2011, she made her major label debut with the mini-album "Moshi Moshi Harajuku." She has also gone on numerous world tours, is known for songs such as "Tsukematsukeru" and "Fashion Monster," and has also won legions of fans overseas. The award-winning singer has released five full-length albums to date, including Pamyu Pamyu Revolution (2012), Nanda Collection (2013), Pika Pika Fantajin (2014), Japamyu (2018), and Candy Racer (2021).

She has performed theme songs for several anime series, including Shin-chan (as well as a number of Shin-chan films) and Ninjala. As well as her love for decora fashion, she has also been compared to American singers such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry due to her outrageous dress sense and larger-than-life stage persona. Hayama is a professional actor who has appeared in several Japanese films, live-action TV shows and as one of the in-studio commentators on one of Japan's most popular reality television shows, Terrace House. As an actor, Hayama made his debut in 2011 in the TV Tokyo drama "Suzuki Sensei." His major acting roles have included NHK's morning drama series "Mare" and TBS's "The Full-Time Wife Escapist" (Nigeru wa hajidaga yakunitatsu). As part of his career, he has also starred in television series such as The Count Of Monte-Cristo: Great Revenge (2018) and Detective Novice: Midnight Runner (2020).