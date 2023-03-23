'General Hospital' Actress Briana Lane's Husband Has Died

General Hospital star Briana Lane's husband, John Lange, has died. The actress, who starred in the long-running ABC soap opera as Amanda Setton's temporary replacement as Brook Lynn, revealed on March 12 that her husband of six years tragically passed away. Lane did not reveal Lange's cause of death, but paid tribute by sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple as she wrote, "I will love you forever my sweet John. Til we meet again."

According to a GoFundMe page created by Lane's friends to help support the actress "as she navigates this next chapter, which includes moving, storage, accounting, and a little bit of breathing room," Lange passed away at his Studio City, California home on Tuesday, March 14. The page's creators remembered Lange as "the ultimate lover of color and sound," adding that he "could talk your ear off about any current or former TV show or movie ever made. He was passionate about small dogs named Foxy, technology, gadgets, stand-up comedy, and most of all his incredible wife Briana. His big heart and kind soul were loved by so many and he will be so missed." The GoFundMe has raised more than $51,000 as of this posting.

General Hospital Alum Briana Lane Mourns the Loss of Her Husband – @BrianaLane @GeneralHospital Briana, sending you lots of love and hugs. I am so sorry for you loss. https://t.co/LWhUvGIi2M pic.twitter.com/LHpzjeXdtR — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) March 22, 2023

Lane's former General Hospital castmates were quick to send the actress their love and support. Maxie Jones actress Kirsten Storms wrote, "Sending you so much love," while Katelyn MacMullen, who stars as Willow Tait, commented, "Love you!!!!" Jen Lilley, who appeared as Theresa on Days of Our Lives and also as Maxie on General Hospital, added, "Oh my God. Brianna. Sending love and prayers your way." Many fans also shared their condolences, with one person commenting, "Devastating. Wishing you all the time and tenderness to heal."

Lane and Lange tied the knot at he Smoke Tree Ranch in Palm Springs, California on December 6, 2015. Reflecting on their marriage in a sweet post in May 2016, Lane wrote, "It's weird how time just floats by without you knowing it. I feel like the last 5 months slid by and we got married yesterday. I imagine that's how it will feel like when we're older. ***Had a glass of wine and too much access to my iPhone photo library so here we are!" She concluded, "thank you [John Lange] or LITERALLY and figuratively catching me every time I fall."

Lane first appeared on General Hospital in August 2020, subbing for Setton as Brook Lynn. She remained on the long-running soap through November of that year and returned one other time in 2022. She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work in the Outstanding Guest Performer category in 2021. Her other credits include The Desk and American Horror story.