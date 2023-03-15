'Days of Our Lives' Fate Revealed

Days of Our Lives was renewed for two more seasons on Wednesday, guaranteeing the show will reach a historic 60th season. The NBC soap opera successfully transitioned from the traditional broadcast network to Peacock, where it has been joined by the spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The series was created by the late Ted and Betty Corday and is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Since Days of Our Lives moved to Peacock last season, the show has been in a Top 10 title for the NBCUniversal streamer. The series most recently added the Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama Emmy to its collection of 61 Emmy Awards. Ron Carlivati is the show's head writer. Ken Corday and Albert Alarr serve as the executive producers.

Days debuted on NBC in November 1965 and over 14,000 episodes have been produced. The series was the longest-running drama in NBC's history and is still one of the longest-running scripted programs in the world. When NBC moved the show to Peacock, the network became the first of the original three U.S. broadcast networks to lose its last soap opera. The only remaining daytime soaps are ABC's General Hospital and CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days is set in the fictional city of Salem, where the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises clash for power. The large ensemble cast includes Suzanne Rogers, Deidre Hall, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Mary Beth Evans, Drake Hogestyn, Bryan Dattilo, Lauren Koslow, Josh Taylor, Arianne Zucker, and Nadia Bjorlin. Peacock is also home to the two-season spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and the 2021 movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

The Days family recently marked a historic moment when the final episode starring John Aniston was released in December. Aniston died on Nov. 11 at 89 and played Victor Kiriakis for 37 years. "It's impossible for us to put into words what John has meant to us in the studio," Wally Kurth, who plays Viktor's nephew Justin, said in a tribute video released before Aniston's last episode aired. "He was a dedicated actor, a very funny man, a mentor, and a dear friend. We miss him."

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the Days of Our Lives team shared on Instagram in November. "We love you, John. Your legend will live on."