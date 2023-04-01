Shemar Moore's 'Young and The Restless' Return Confirmed

As The Young and the Restless celebrates 50 years on CBS, Shemar Moore is making a comeback in his role as Malcolm. His character will return to town to connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). He exited the series in 2007, but has made various appearances since. His most recent was as part of tribute episodes to celebrate the death of longtime castmember Kristoff St. John, who played Moore's onscreen brother, Neil. Moore celebrated the news in an Instagram post. He shared a screenshot of the report, captioning the shot, "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday, MAY 8th 😱."

The news comes as Season 7 of S.W.A.T. remains in limbo. Deadline reports that while CBS has renewed NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas – S.W.A.T. is one waiting on its letter. The series is currently in active renewal negotiations. But with budget cuts, conversations are getting serious about whether or not a show that films on location at times is good to go. There's also the decline of linear ratings that has more shows being cut, thanks to more shows airing solely on streaming services.

Moore plays the role of Hodo on the show, and it is one of Moore's favorite roles. He loves being a character who chases the bad ones away. He told PopCulture.com in an interview last Fall, "S.W.A.T. has been just the little train that could. We're just a fun, action-packed show that everybody can enjoy. It's not dark, like Criminal Minds, my last show, when I was running around flirting with Babygirl and chasing serial killers. This show is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys."