Country Singer Lily Rose Marries Daira Eamon in Nashville Wedding

Lily Rose has tied the knot with longtime love Daira Eamon! The "Every Last One" singer, 29, singer tied the knot with her fianceé, 28, during a stunning ceremony at The Bridge Building in Nashville Saturday, gushing on social media that she "finally married the love of my life this weekend!"

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," the couple told PEOPLE. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it." On their special day, Rose sported a custom Indochino suit, while her retail marketing manager bride looked stunning in a Galia Lahav dress. The pair exchanged handwritten personal vows at their ceremony, which was officiated by close friend Sydney Stroup.

"We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold," Eamon told the magazine. "She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

Rose popped the question to Eamon in October 2021, the same month the country star released her debut project, Stronger Than I Am. "I'm the best version of me because of you, @dairaeamon," Rose wrote on Instagram at the time to announce the news. "I've been ready to hang out forever since the night I met you. Easiest question I'll ever ask."

It was a big moment for Rose when she got down on one knee in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. "I was excited to surprise her with the proposal and our families being here, but I was way more excited to tell Daira how much I love her," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I felt so relieved about it being done, but I could relive that moment over and over again forever."

Now that they're officially married, Rose and Eamon are heading off on a brief mini-honeymoon in Charleston, South Carolina, before Rose is set to perform at the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas on April 2. A longer honeymoon will hopefully follow next year, the couple revealed.