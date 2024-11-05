Dave Grohl Divorce Sees Unexpected Development After Secret Baby Scandal

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has called off his divorce plans just months after revealing he fathered a child outside his marriage. The musician, 55, who initially secured legal representation for divorce proceedings in September after announcing the birth of a child with another woman, has now shifted focus on his marriage’s future.

According to an insider close to the situation speaking to PEOPLE, “He’s no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.” This decision comes despite both Grohl and his spouse of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, 48, being observed without their wedding bands in recent weeks. In his initial statement, Grohl indicated that he and Blum would “move forward together” after the shocking announcement.

The circumstances surrounding this development remain uncertain. A source reveals to the outlet that Blum has “had time to process everything” in the approximately two months following Grohl’s public disclosure about becoming a father to a baby girl outside their marriage. “She doesn’t want to make any hasty decisions, since it’s all affecting their girls,” the source elaborated, referencing the couple’s three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

The impact on the family has been significant. In the aftermath of her father’s announcement, their eldest daughter, Violet, temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, though she has since restored it. Meanwhile, Blum, who co-founded an interior design firm, has been seeking support from her close circle. “She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down. She’s leaning on friends,” the source disclosed.

Sources indicated to PEOPLE that Blum had prior knowledge of the situation, having been aware of the baby “for a while.” Those familiar with the situation emphasize Blum’s dedication to her family, with one source noting that she is a “great mom and very dedicated to their daughters.”

For his part, Grohl appears committed to preserving his family unit. A second source revealed to the publication that the rocker “loves his family” and is actively working to maintain their relationship. “Dave’s been prioritizing his family,” the source stated. “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

When initially addressing the situation through social media in September, Grohl expressed his intention to maintain responsibilities to both families while working to repair relationships. “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote, adding that he would “be a loving and supportive parent” to his new baby daughter.

The couple’s relationship spans more than two decades, beginning in 2001 with casual dating before the two split temporarily. Their eventual reunion led to marriage in 2003. Grohl previously shared the pivotal role that a near-tragedy involving his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins played in their reconciliation.

“I had decided I didn’t want to get serious about a relationship because I was single and I was running around — I was free,” Grohl recalled in a 2003 interview with Teen People. “But that was the first thing I thought about when Taylor [Hawkins] came out of [his coma]: I had met the woman that I should marry and have children with and I hadn’t talked to her in months. She said, ‘You’re the last person I thought I’d ever hear from again.’ And I said, ‘Hey, let’s go to dinner.’”

The situation has also affected the band’s professional commitments. The Foo Fighters withdrew from a scheduled appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sept. 29, with Jack White stepping in as their replacement. The Grammy-winning group announced their withdrawal via Instagram, stating “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival.” Currently, the band has no upcoming tour dates scheduled.