Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Hired Divorce Lawyer Before Cheating Confession

Grohl recently confessed to cheating on his wife, with the affair leading to his mistress giving birth to a baby daughter.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently made a cheating confession, but he reportedly lawyered up first.

According to PEOPLE, a source with knowledge of the situation claims that Grohl retained the serviced of a divorce attorney before making the announcement that he has welcomed a child outside his marriage. The outlet states that they reached out to a rep for Grohl, to request a comment on the claim, but the rep did not immediately respond.

On Tuesday, Grohl took to Instagram to share the news that he has fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum, whom he's been married to since 2003.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote in a statement. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." He added, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl and Blum have been married for more than two decades and share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Prior to his relationship with Blum. Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 until 1997. He later admitted to infidelity in the relationship, per The Guardian.