Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Admits to Cheating on Wife, Fathering Child Outside of Marriage

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl has seemingly admitted to cheating on his wife. On Tuesday, Grohl took to Instagram to share the news that he has fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum, whom he's been married to since 2003.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote in a statement. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." He added, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."





Grohl and Blum have been married for more than two decades and share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Prior to his relationship with Blum. Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 until 1997. He later admitted to infidelity in the relationship, per The Guardian.