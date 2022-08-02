Dane Cook Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years of Dating

Dane Cook is getting married! The comedian popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor after five years of dating on July 13, the couple told PEOPLE Tuesday. The Good Luck Chuck actor, 50, proposed to the fitness instructor/singer, 23, while on a trip to York Beach, Maine.

"I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it," Cook told the outlet of the special moment. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy." He continued that asking his "best friend" to "start the next chapter" of their lives together was all that was on his mind in the moment: "I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."

Taylor recalled her disbelief that this was all happening to the magazine. "The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect," she recalled. "All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'"

"I was also just really focused on what he was saying to me because I was trying desperately to etch the words into my brain," she continued. "They were so beautiful, I really wanted to soak it in." Cook called it the "best feeling ever" when she said yes, and revealed that after the proposal they "sat together on the deck, shared laughs, held hands and watched that giant moon sparkle across the ocean."

The location Cook chose to propose was of special significance to the couple, as it was where the pair went on their first trip together when they began dating. "It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there," Cook said. "After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."

Now, the couple is looking forward to spending their lives together and starting a family of their own. "I'm about to spend the rest of my life with my favorite person and my best friend – what is there to not look forward to?" Taylor noted. "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."