Dane Cook, 46, Getting ‘Serious’ With 20-Year-Old Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor

Comedian Dane Cook is getting serious with his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor despite their 26-year age difference.

A source told Us Weekly that Cook, 46, is “so in love” with Taylor, 20. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

The insider added that Cook approached his relationship with Taylor differently than his past romances. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source said. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

The actor first went Instagram official with the singer in April of 2017. “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo at the time. “She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person.”

In January 2018, he gushed over her some more: “The next few months after work hard / play hard ones. I’m grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors,” he captioned a post. “I can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support. My sister & right arm @_courtneycook_ – talented & helpful x10000. My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.”

“More than anything you have to accept the universe is gonna challenge the s— outta you & sometimes it heaps several on you all at once. It can feel impossible – THAT is where it begins to turn. The events you must endure determine your character and the ability to cope & conclude regardless of who is pushing what button or slandering you or undermining you,” he continued.

In August, he acknowledged their age gap in a Q&A session on Instagram. “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he joked when a fan asked for relationship advice.

The two met “at a game night I host at my place,” he wrote in the same Q&A. “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

“Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest,” he said. “As for me, I think Kelsi would [say] I’m tolerable. LOL.”