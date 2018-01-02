Jana Kramer Renews Wedding Vows With Husband Michael Caussin

Love is once again in the air for Jana Kramer! The singer and actress reveals on Instagram that she has renewed her vows with her husband, Michael Caussin, more than a year after the pair first split.

“I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me, but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it,” concluded Kramer, adding that their vow renewal ceremony took place in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

Kramer and Caussin began dating in August of 2014, subsequently splitting up and getting back together, before getting engaged the following December, and marrying on May 22, 2015. But less than eight months after welcoming their baby girl, Jolie (who will celebrate her second birthday at the end of this month), Kramer announced the couple had separated, while Caussin entered rehab, subsequently revealing that he had cheated.

“Mike was the biggest of the betrayals because it was the first time in a relationship where I truly loved the version of me,” Kramer, who has been divorced twice, told People at the time. “I didn’t feel I had to prove that I was good enough. I was vulnerable and finally at peace with myself. But I was fooled.”

The couple reunited in the summer of 2017, after Kramer admitted they spent plenty of time in therapy. But while 2017 brought the couple back together, it wasn’t all good news for Kramer and Caussin. In December, Kramer also revealed she suffered a miscarriage, saying “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait.”

Kramer’s latest single, “I’ve Done Love,” is from her upcoming third studio album.