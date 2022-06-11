'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Officially Divorced, 2 Years After Separation

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough and former Canadian professional ice hockey player Brooks Laich have officially ended their marriage. TMZ reported that their divorce was finalized on Friday after a judgment was entered in the case. Specifics of the settlement have not been made public.

After socially distancing separately during the outbreak, Hough and Laich announced their split in May 2020. She and her then-husband released a statement to PEOPLE confirming the news.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair explained. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

In November 2020, Hough filed for divorce. A source told PEOPLE, "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

The documents indicate that Hough waived her right to spousal support from Laich, and they did not contest any of the provisions of their agreement.

They have both moved on and formed new relationships since splitting. Last fall, Hough was seen kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles. Laich is now in a relationship with CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He officially announced their relationship on Instagram in August 2021 and supported her while she competed in the CrossFit Games quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Hough debuted on Broadway in April with POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Also, in addition to co-hosting the first hour of the 75th annual Tony Awards with Darren Criss ahead of the show's main ceremony, she recently learned that her brother Derek Hough had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

"I love love, and I love my brother, and I love Hayley, so I couldn't be more happy for them," Hough told PEOPLE over Zoom. "And I mean, we all knew it was gonna happen. We just were like, 'Alright, when's it gonna be?' "