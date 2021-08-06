Brooks Laich Kisses New Girlfriend Following Julianne Hough Divorce

✖

Hockey pro Brooks Laich has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Crossfit athlete Tanja Davíðsdóttir, and he was singing her praises on Instagram after accompanying her to the NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend and then off to an island holiday in Hawaii. Laich shared several posts about Davíðsdóttir over the course of the Games, cheering her on as she went for the gold. While she didn't win the competition, Laich was extremely enthusiastic about her performance. They were even seen kissing on the sidelines during a live stream of one of her events.

"Anytime an athlete takes the field to compete in their sport, it’s a special thing," Laich wrote in one of his Instagram posts. "It’s only possible because of years (or even decades) of practice, dedication, and discipline. Only those who have done it know the true extent of that journey. It is an absolute privilege to line up and compete against the best in the world, and especially to do so in front of a stadium full of fans. It’s also a special privilege to be a fan, and witness the greatness that athletes display for us. This weekend I was able to witness [Tanja Davíðsdóttir] compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined. So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching - bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met! Congrats on an incredible weekend and season [Tanja Davíðsdóttir] - Sled Dog PULL!"

The new couple also shared photos from the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on their respective Instagram Stories during the week, although they did not post any photos together. This is Laich's first public relationship since he split from his wife of three years, Julianne Hough, in May 2020.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."