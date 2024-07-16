Common Says He Would Marry Jennifer Hudson

Common has made it clear that he is deeply committed to his relationship with Jennifer Hudson. The Grammy-winning artist's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show has ignited speculation about the couple's future, as Common made a bold statement regarding his intentions towards the EGOT winner.

The Chicago-born rapper, currently promoting his album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, took the opportunity to shed light on his romantic life. Without explicitly naming Hudson, Common spoke glowingly about his current partner, emphasizing the unique bond they share. The rapper, known for his introspective lyrics and conscious hip-hop style, described their connection as "a really healthy and beautiful relationship," setting it apart from his previous romances.

Common declared, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's simple as that." This straightforward statement has prompted discussions about the possibility of wedding bells in the near future for the high-profile couple.

The duo's shared Chicago roots appear to play a crucial role in their connection. Common highlighted the importance of their shared background, suggesting that it provides a deeper level of understanding and compatibility between them. He said, "Ima be real with you—having a lady from Chicago allowed me to go home and just be home and I hadn't did that in a while […] That helped me with this album."

Common also remarked that it's different connecting with someone from the same place as you. He fondly recalled an instance from their time working together on the film Breathe, where Hudson's kindness shone through as she bought ice cream for the crew members, noting that he likes people who treat others well.

Their relationship, which became public knowledge in January after months of speculation, has been characterized by mutual respect and admiration. On her eponymous talk show, Hudson, 42, had previously alluded to their romance, with Common reciprocating by describing their relationship as his "happy place."

In a separate interview on the Today show, he opened up about his thoughts regarding marriage. The artist expressed, "I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type. I'm capable and have the capacity."

The couple's relationship has been a subject of public interest since its inception, with fans and media alike closely following their journey. Their compatibility seems to extend beyond their Chicago roots and shared industry experiences. Common emphasized this point on The Breakfast Club, stating, "With all due respect to the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship," said the 52-year-old.

"I'm just doing my best to keep God first and communicate. Taking all the stuff I've learned as a human being, the failures I've had in relationships on my responsibility, I'm taking from that, learning from that. Life is about creating happiness, joy, and love […] She's from where I'm from spiritually. She's from where we geographically come from, and just from where I'm from as a person."