Jennifer Hudson and Common Spark Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson is sharing a sweet tribute to Common on his 51st birthday as the American Idol alum, 41, continued to add fuel to the rumors that she and the rapper/actor are romantically involved. Posting a photo of herself side-by-side with Common, the Grammy-winning singer called her fellow Chicago native "one of the brightest lights."

"Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !" Hudson wrote in full. Common then reposted the photo to his Instagram Story, showing his appreciation by writing, "Thank You!" beside it. Hudson's birthday post comes amid longstanding rumors that she and Common are dating, sparking some questioning comments from her fans. "Is that a 'Soft Launch Insta Offical'?" one fan asked, as another wondered, "Is this confirmation or naw?"

Dating rumors first surfaced between the two when Common and Hudson were spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2022 while shooting the film Breathe together. In September, Hudson clarified the outings in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." But the duo was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu last month, reviving rumors of a romance.

Hudson and Common play husband and wife in the action-thriller Breathe, which also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. The film, which was announced in May 2022, takes place on an earth that is uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Hudson's character, Maya, her husband, played by Common, and their daughter, Zora, played by Wallis, have to use an oxygen suit to survive as a new couple enters their bunker.

Prior to the EGOT winner, Common was romantically linked to Tiffany Haddish, whom he dated from August 2020 to November 2021. Hudson, meanwhile, split in November 2017 from her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, after a decade together. The two share a 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom they welcomed together in 2009.