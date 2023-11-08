Jennifer Hudson and Common Hold Hands in Public Amid Dating Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common are stepping out together, holding hands amid rumors that the two are more than friends. The EGOT winner and rapper were photographed hand-in-hand walking into Joe's Pub in New York City for a one-night-only performance honoring jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks Saturday, looking cozy even as they remain mostly silent about their relationship.

Monday, Hudson spoke obliquely about her relationship during an appearance on CBS Mornings. Asked about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless" by Gayle King, Hudson responded, "I am very happy, yes, ma'am." She then giggled as she smiled at King and her co-hosts, adding, "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

Hudson didn't reveal the identity of her partner, but has been linked to Common romantically since July 2022, when the two first began being spotted out together, having first connected on the set of the upcoming thriller Breathe. In August, Hudson addressed dating rumors when asked about the potential romance by TMZ, responding, "Rumors say a lot of things," before adding, "But he's a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain." Told by the paparazzi that she and Common make a "cute couple," the talk show host replied simply, "Thank you."

In March, Hudson took to social media to give a heartfelt birthday wish to Common as he turned 51. Posting a photo of the two together with his arm wrapped around her, she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today," she wrote on Instagram at the time."

In September 2022, the Respect actress seemingly shot down romance rumors to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet, "People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel," she said. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." Prior to her current relationship, Hudson ended her engagement to David Otunga, with whom she shares a son, after 10 years together. Common, meanwhile, split from comedian Tiffany Haddish in 2021.