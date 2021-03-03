Cole Sprouse Sparks Girlfriend Rumors With Model Ari Fournier After They Hold Hands

✖

Cole Sprouse may have a new love interest in his life after the Riverdale star, 28, was spotted holding hands on a romantic walk around Vancouver with model Ari Fournier over the weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six, which you can see here, Sprouse can be seen hand-in-hand with the Montreal-based model, 22, signed with Elite Model Management.

The two coordinated in their casual outfits while walking through the city's historic Gastown neighborhood following a brunch date, sporting muted tones and black face masks. Fournier wore a black turtleneck sweater under a matching leather trench, while Sprouse sported a collared shirt under a dark sweater and gray blazer.

Sprouse confirmed in August that he had split from Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart after first being linked romantically in 2017. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed in an Instagram post at the time that the two initially split in January before deciding to officially end their romantic relationship in March. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love." Despite the relationship coming to an end, Sprouse said there were no hard feelings between the two. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he continued. "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Reinhart spoke that same month to Refinery 29 about the depression she had experienced amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love,'" she said at the time. "You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with. In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,' just so I can feel that fix again."

She would clarify after the interview's publication that she was not referring to her breakup at the time, but "about the depression [she had] felt over these last few months." She continued, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."