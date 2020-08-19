Lili Reinhart Slams 'Clickbait' About Her Split With Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart is not happy with how one article used their headline. After her recent breakup with former Disney star Cole Sprouse, Reinhart is setting the record straight. On Tuesday, a story came out with a headline that read, "Lili Reinhart's Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants to Tell You About It," according to E!. However, that headline did not go over well with her.

The actress took to social media to clarify that she was not speaking about her split from the actor, instead discussing her depression. "Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.' They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months," she wrote on Twitter. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

Naturally, fans assumed the article would be discussing her May 2020 breakup, however, she noted that she would not discuss something so personal to the public. "I would never speak to candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression," she added. When she was describing her poems called Swimming Lessons, Reinhart said, "I felt the need to write that because I was scared — and I am scared — that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like. I'm not saying, 'My boyfriend f—d another woman.' I'm saying, 'I felt betrayed.'" However, once that article made headlines, she quickly became concerned.

The Hustlers actress described having panic attacks pretty early on in life and detailed how the coronavirus pandemic has raised her anxiety, but also how she's using this time to gain something good from it. "Every day, in my eigth-grade year, I would cry in the morning," she noted according to the outlet. "I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety."

"I've made a point to make this time in my life, this pandemic, this quarantine helpful for me in some way," she continued with Refinery 29. "I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot. Even just the way I'm thinking is different and I'm less judgemental and I'm more open to meeting new people. I've gone out of my way to try to better myself as a human being."