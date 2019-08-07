Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Breakup Rumors: ‘You Have to Poke Fun at It’

Former Disney star Cole Sprouse is addressing the rumors that swirled last month that he and girlfriend Lili Reinhart are broken up. Sprouse was on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood at the H Club in Los Angeles when he was asked how annoyed he was at the false reports.

“Incredibly,” he said jokingly to ET when asked before continuing with, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry. He later added how one has to “poke fun of it a little bit, as “it’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as [you] can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month it was rumored that Sprouse and his Riverdale co-star girlfriend called it quits, however, both took to Instagram to shame the false reports and praise the more “reliable source.”

Sprouse shared the same image. In Reinhart’s most recent post, she shared an photo of her boyfriend tagged with a sweet caption to celebrate his 27th birthday — reassuring fans they are still together and happy.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you,” she wrote. “Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No on else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. – sappy nighttime birthday poem for [Cole Sprouse].”

Sprouse was recognized at Variety’s event as part of the Power of Young Hollywood list.

“It’s incredibly validating,” he stated. “I think it’s dangerously validating. It’s nice. It was a good little shoot. I’m honored to be on the same cover as Stephan [James].”

He shared the honor to his Instagram account in his most recent post.

While the 27-year-old graced the cover, he also prefers to be on the other side of the camera. The child star shares his passion for photography on social media, sharing that he’s shot for publications such as Elle.