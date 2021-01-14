✖

Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to her husband, John Legend, in a big and permanent way. On Tuesday, the model and cookbook author debuted her latest tattoo, the words "Ooh Laa" inked in cursive letters down her spine. The words are lyrics from her husband's seventh studio album, Bigger Love, which Legend wrote for her.

Teigen debuted the new ink in a video chronicling the process, captioning the clip, "oooooooh la. shoowap shoowap." The tattoo was done by Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Winter (aka Winter Stone), who also shared a photo of the tattoo to his own account. Legend, meanwhile showed his wife some love, sharing the same video Teigen did alongside the caption, "Ooh Laa. Chrissy inspired this song. This song inspired Chrissy's new tattoo."

The three-minute-long video, set to the tune of the very song Teigen paid tribute to, begins with footage of Teigen preparing for the tattoo before cutting to Legend asking his wife if she remembers the first time she heard the track. Teigen admitted, "I don't remember. I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard... honestly, most of your songs. But not this one." Legend was more than willing to refresh her memory, revealing that they were in their bedroom and he "had to test run it. Make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time. It was a good conversation starter."

In sharing a photo of the fresh ink, Stone said it was "a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine!" He said Legend "wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven't heard BIGGER LOVE John's new album: listen it's so good!"

“Ooh Laa” is the first track on Legend’s 2020 Grammy-nominated album, Bigger Love. It boasts some pretty sentimental lyrics that would make anyone swoon, such as, "It's ooh la That's the only music that I wanna hear/ Is ooh la/ Get a little louder, scream it in my ear, yeah/ Spin it 'round, let it bounce some/ Up and down, think we found somethin'/ Smack it, flip it, rub it down/ To the sound of ooh la."

Teigen's tattoo honoring the song and her husband is just the latest ink she has added to her collection. In November 2020, she revealed she had "Jack" tattooed on her wrist in memory of the baby she and Legend lost during pregnancy. Jack's name sits near the other tattoo she has of the names of her husband and their two other children, Luna and Miles.