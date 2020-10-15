✖

John Legend delivered an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. Performing his song "Never Break" from his latest album, Legend dedicated the performance to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, just two weeks after they suffered the loss of their third child, an unborn baby boy whom they had named Jack.

Taking center stage in a white suit, the EGOT-winner, 41, said, "this is for Chrissy" as he began his performance. Playing the piano, the "All of Me" singer held back tears throughout the emotional performance, singing, "We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break/ As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain."

Ahead of his performance, Legend had been introduced by host Kelly Clarkson, who reflected on their friendship and also the loss that both the musician and his wife have suffered. She said, according to Us Weekly, "John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet, and it's easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows. My heart — obviously all of our hearts — go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us." After Legend belted out the final notes, Clarkson again sent her love to the couple, stating, "John that was so beautiful. All my love to you and Chrissy."

The Wednesday evening performance marked Legend’s first since the loss of his and Teigen's third child, an unborn baby boy whom they named Jack. The couple, who had revealed they were expecting via Legend's music video for his single "Wild" back in August, shared the heartbreaking news in a post to Teigen's social media accounts on Sept. 30.

In an Instagram post shared shortly after she had revealed she had been hospitalized after she experienced excessive bleeding, Teigen revealed that "despite bags and bags of blood transfusions" doctors were unable "to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed." She went on to write that in the weeks since learning they were pregnant, they had "had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack." She also included an emotional message for her son, writing, "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."