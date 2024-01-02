Chlöe Bailey and Tyga Spark Dating Rumors

Could Chlöe Bailey and Tyga be an item? It depends on who you ask. The singer and "Rack City" rapper sparked dating rumors after they were seen leaving a West Hollywood club together. The sighting comes months after Tyga's split from Avril Lavigne. He shares a son, King Cairo, with Blac Chyna. The two recently settled a child custody dispute, with Chyna being granted one additional day a week with their son. Neither Tyga nor Chlöe have spoken about the status of their relationship.

The last rapper Chlöe was linked to was Gunna. The "Treat Me" singer revealed in a Twitter Spaces chat that her single, "For the Night," is about the Atlanta rapper. "I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it will help [expletive] streams," she admitted at the time. "I don't even think he knows this, I wrote 'For the Night' about Gunna," she said during the chat. "I'm a songwriter, I write my own [expletive]. I get inspired by the smallest things, so kiss my [expletive]." A collaboration with Latto, she sings "I ask myself why we can't be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don't you?" She explained she wrote the song after Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club claiming he wasn't ready to settle down. Shortly after, he was arrested with Young Thug and others for racketeering charges.

Despite the mess, there were no hard feelings. In an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood, the Praise This star revealed she spoke with Gunna since his release from Fulton County Jail. "I always wish him the best. He's always been a dear friend of mine, so I want to make sure he's okay." She confirmed she hadn't seen him since the arrest or release. They were first linked after attending an Atlanta Hawks game together.