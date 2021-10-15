Chloe Bailey Weighs in on Those Beyonce Comparisons

Chlöe Bailey has been a trending topic since her debut music single “Have Mercy” was released in August. In the video, Bailey shakes her tailfeather in a song highlighting women’s curves and body positivity unlike any other before its time. Following her show-stopping performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, many cannot stop comparing Bailey’s electrifying stage presence to that of her mentor, Beyoncé.

Bailey’s got it all. She can sing, dance, act, and she plays multiple instruments. She and her sister Halle were signed to the Queen Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment Group for a reported deal worth $1 million for six albums. Before breaking out on her own, Bailey was part of the duo with her younger sister, Chloe x Halle.

Now, Bailey is showing why she’s destined for solo superstar status. She’s been vocal about Beyoncé’s influence and says she takes the comparisons to the iconic performer with pride. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Bailey gushed over the comparisons.

“She said she’s really proud of me,” Bailey told the hosts, “[The comparisons] is not something that we specifically talk about. But I just love her and I’m happy she sees this light inside of me and my sister as well. I’m grateful [to be compared to Beyonce]! That’s the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me.”

More than anything, Bailey is happy to have Beyoncé’s guidance along the way. “[Beyoncé and I] talk about any and everything, and I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval,” she adds. “She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me. So what she says is kinda like ‘Ok, that’s pretty dope.’ Because she’s been there, she’s done that. And to know that the advice that she’s given me is exactly from the exact place that I’ve been, it’s pretty cool and inspiring.”