Crystal Renee' Hayslett Dishes on Working With Chloe Bailey (Exclusive)

Chloe Bailey is on cloud nine after finishing her first solo multi-city tour. On top of that, her film, Praise This, is doing massive numbers on Peacock. Bailey stars in the musical comedy as Sam, a girl with musical ambitions whose father forces her out of LA to Atlanta to live with family in an effort to steer her in the right direction. While there, she joins an underdog Atlanta praise team choir leading up to the national competition. The Chloe x Halle member's solo debut In Pieces, in conjunction with the film and her social media impact has her constantly trending. And it doesn't look like she has plans of slowing down. Her co-star, Crystal Renee' Hayslett, says Beyonce's protegee has the megastar chops to take the reign and is a pleasure to work with.

Hayslett starred in the film as Natalie, the First Lady of the Church Sam joins, who has her own past and former dreams of stardom. She takes a liking to Sam because of the similarities in their spicy personalities and dedication to greatness. It was the first time Hayslett and Bailey worked together, and the experience went better than Hayslett imagined.

Hayslett recently spoke with us about filming Praise This and being amongst such a star-studded cast. She says Bailey was a standout, and for all the right reasons.

"It was amazing [working with Bailey]. First of all, shout out Chloe Bailey. She is a complete class act. The girl has acting chops, she's super sweet, and humble, and you just never know what you're going to walk into when you meet," she admitted. "Especially, she's a star and you never know what you're walking into and you always hope for the best. And she was absolute, she was a delight. She was a delight to work with."

The film is currently streaming on the NBC-owned platform. Reviews on the film have also been generally favorable.