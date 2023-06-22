Avril Lavigne and Tyga Reportedly Break Up

Tyga is a single man again. Kylie Jenner's ex and singer Avril Lavigne have ended their three-month courtship. But TMZ reports they remain friends and there are no hard feelings. The former pair went public with their romance in March on the heels of Lavigne's breakup with Mod Sun. They were seen sharing PDA on several occasions, including holding hands at NOBU and sharing a smooch. The breakup is reportedly recent, with the two having split a couple of weeks ago. Sources say the decision was mutual. Maybe it was a rebound for Lavigne.

Mod Sun didn't take the breakup with Lavgine well. At the time of her going public with Tyga, Mod Sun alleged they were engaged. He claimed he was "blindsided" when the singer ended their relationship. After a two-year romance, the couple parted ways last week, Lavigne's representative telling Page Six they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour."

The "Complicated" singer and Mod Sun became romantically linked in December 2020. Mod Sun proposed in Paris in March 2022. Lavigne told People of the proposal, "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River." She continued: "We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.

The two initially met during a songwriting session. "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," she added.

Tyga's public romances have been well-documented. He was engaged to social media influencer Blac Chyna. The two share a son, King. She claims he left her for a 16-year-old Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Lavigne were together for three years before their final split. A month later, she became pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. The two also now have a son, and have since split.