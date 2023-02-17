Chloe Bailey Gets Backlash For Chris Brown Collab

By Brenda Alexander

Chloe Bailey's highly anticipated debut album is on the way. The singer revealed in an Instagram post that she submitted her album In Pieces to her record label, which is due out next month. Bailey has already released several popular singles, including "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and "Surprise." Now, her latest single from her solo debut has fans in an uproar. The Beyoncé protegee released a teaser photo featuring her alongside Chris Brown for the forthcoming track "How Does It Feel," and social media users don't think it's a good look, considering Brown's controversial history. 

On the heels of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna's history-making performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the timing of it all is even being called into question. Now, fans are questioning Bailey's management for the decision and wondering where Beyoncé and her Parkwood Entertainment stand on the matter.

The backlash comes amid a call for her sister, Halle Bailey, to dump her boyfriend, rapper DDG. He allegedly cheated on her or had inappropriate conduct with his ex, which he denies. Either way, social media users are peeved. 

The hypocrisy

Some are calling BS on the uproar. Brown just completed a sold-out tour and has been featured on various collabs with hit R&B artists. Where was the backlash then?

Not a good day

One fan says the news ruined her afternoon. Hopefully, the single will kill the noise.

She can do better

Just days after her sister's alleged relationship drama, fans of them both want them to make better decisions. Neither seem to agree.

Too much?

While many fans have stood up for Baile previously, others can't with this collaboration.

Who is in charge?

Criticism for the 24-year-old is nothing new. She's gotten backlash over her perceived hyper-sexual image and being viewed as over the top. Some believe she lacks direction in her career.

Why Him?

Bailey hasn't responded to the criticism. But the main question is whether or not this was her idea.

