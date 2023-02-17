Chloe Bailey Gets Backlash For Chris Brown Collab
Chloe Bailey's highly anticipated debut album is on the way. The singer revealed in an Instagram post that she submitted her album In Pieces to her record label, which is due out next month. Bailey has already released several popular singles, including "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and "Surprise." Now, her latest single from her solo debut has fans in an uproar. The Beyoncé protegee released a teaser photo featuring her alongside Chris Brown for the forthcoming track "How Does It Feel," and social media users don't think it's a good look, considering Brown's controversial history.
On the heels of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna's history-making performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the timing of it all is even being called into question. Now, fans are questioning Bailey's management for the decision and wondering where Beyoncé and her Parkwood Entertainment stand on the matter.
2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrown. 2/24 🫀 pic.twitter.com/fjAjW6Sk6f— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 16, 2023
The backlash comes amid a call for her sister, Halle Bailey, to dump her boyfriend, rapper DDG. He allegedly cheated on her or had inappropriate conduct with his ex, which he denies. Either way, social media users are peeved.
Me watching y’all outage over Chris Brown and Chloe but he just did a tour and it sold out. Somebody lying on twitter but go off pic.twitter.com/ThfyJBTgoM— FASH (@S0FASH) February 16, 2023
Some are calling BS on the uproar. Brown just completed a sold-out tour and has been featured on various collabs with hit R&B artists. Where was the backlash then?
Chloe collabing with Chris Brown was an awful start to the afternoon— GODIVA ❄️ (@lovedaneia) February 16, 2023
One fan says the news ruined her afternoon. Hopefully, the single will kill the noise.
halle in twitter beef with rubi rose and now chloe doing a song with chris brown i’m so tired of fighting this fight pic.twitter.com/ht1aqyKQWu— bae joon-hoe (@aseperatecinema) February 16, 2023
Just days after her sister's alleged relationship drama, fans of them both want them to make better decisions. Neither seem to agree.
First it was the extra allegations, her being too sexual, the beyoncé comparisons, her/gunna, the lollipop video her being around niggas shooting, and now her and CHRIS BROWN ?! Chloe baby you gotta dig yourself outta this one bc chile i’m tired pic.twitter.com/a8MHhgkUz6— BeyNika #1 Stan⁴ ᴺᴹ (Club Renaissance Era 🪩) (@YonceBarbie_) February 16, 2023
While many fans have stood up for Baile previously, others can't with this collaboration.
Chloe bailey’s management has no idea who her target audience is and that’s why they make such poor decisions and have her all over the place. The ppl who like her do not like Chris brown 😭— trey 〽️ (@honest_papito) February 16, 2023
Criticism for the 24-year-old is nothing new. She's gotten backlash over her perceived hyper-sexual image and being viewed as over the top. Some believe she lacks direction in her career.
Out of everyone and Chloe bailey chose Chris brown for her new single pic.twitter.com/mjckh0iLyi— aaron (@everytimepov) February 17, 2023
Bailey hasn't responded to the criticism. But the main question is whether or not this was her idea.