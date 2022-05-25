Sophia Bush: 'Chicago P.D.' Alum's Alleged Stalker Arrested at Her Home

✖

A woman who allegedly kept showing up at Sophia Bush's house in Los Angeles was arrested last week. The alleged stalker reportedly left gifts and flowers for the former Chicago P.D. star and followed her to restaurants. Bush, 39, starred as Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. and recently played the title role in CBS' Good Sam.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a woman named Jhoseplyn Coreaarguello, 36 was arrested for stalking. She allegedly kept going to Bush's Los Angeles home uninvited and dropped gifts and flowers addressed to the One Tree Hill star. Coreaarguello also allegedly followed Bush to restaurants and sent Bush "aggressive Instagram messages."

The Los Angeles City Attorney charged Coreaarguello with one count of misdemeanor stalking. She could be sentenced to one year in county jail if convicted. Coreaarguello is still in custody on $50,000 bail. Bush's team has not commented on the situation.

Bush became a star playing Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. After that show wrapped, she played Det. Erin Lindsay, who was introduced in Chicago Fire before becoming a main character on Chicago P.D. After leaving the One Chicago universe, she booked a recurring role on Hulu's Love, Victor as Veronica. She also filmed Surveillance, a pilot CBS passed on.

This season, Bush starred as Dr. Samantha "Sam" Griffith in the CBS medical drama Good Sam. Sam was a heart surgeon who became chief of surgery after her dad Griff (Jason Isaacs) went into a coma. After her father came out of the coma, Sam and Griff's fraught relationship became the center of the series, created by Katie Welch. CBS canceled the show after its Season 1 finale aired on May 4. She quickly found a new project though, as she will star in Bryan Greenburg's Junction, a movie about the opioid addiction epidemic.

Bush left Chicago P.D. after four seasons in May 2017. Over a year later, Bush told Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard that the show took a toll on her physical and mental health. There was also sexual harassment on the One Tree Hill set. In a January interview with USA Today, Bush said these experiences have informed her choice of projects.

"It really made me rethink what I wanted to do," Bush explained. "It's the reason that I went and made independent movies that I loved and streaming shows with people whom I trusted and worked full-time on two elections and launched two podcasts because I didn't want to be stuck on a set again. Because when you're stuck, you don't have any options. You don't have anywhere to go."