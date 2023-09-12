'Chicago Med' Star Torrey DeVitto Just Got Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Torrey DeVitto! According to Us Magazine, the former Chicago Med star is officially tying the knot. A source tells the outlet that the actress' boyfriend, Jared LaPine, "proposed at home on her farm in Michigan" over Labor Day weekend. "It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn't know it was happening that week at all."

The two had only been dating for six months after meeting through DeVitto's cousin. Even though the engagement might have been a quick one, they "are not planning the wedding just yet," but the Pretty Little Liars alum is "eager to start," says the source. DeVitto and LaPine started appearing on each other's social media accounts in June. They would share sweet selfies with each other and sending adorable comments. No matter how long or short they've known each other, it's clear that they are in it for the long run.

Jared LaPine cowrote and codirected the short films Welcome Home, The One That Rolled Away, and The One That Likes You. He also worked on the Disney Channel shows Dog With a Blog, I Didn't Do It, and K.C. Undercover, along with a few other children's shows. Maybe he can write and direct something that stars his fiancé. If the two make such a great pair romantically, it wouldn't be surprising if they made a great team professionally.

This will mark the second marriage for Torrey DeVitto. The One Tree Hill actress previously married Killer Movie co-star Paul Wesley in 2011 after four years of dating. The two broke it off two years later, officially filing for divorce in December 2013. DeVitto has also been linked to comedian Rick Glassman from 2014-2016, Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer from 2017 to 2019, and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to early 2023. It seems like DeVitto has finally found "the one."

Neither DeVitto nor LaPine have made their engagement Instagram official, but just a few days ago, DeVitto did share a sweet snap of the two of them. As for the caption, it was just a simple heart. The two will likely share the happy news themselves at a later date, but it looks like they are just enjoying the time they have with each other before word really gets out. With all the celebrity breakups happening recently, it's always nice to see love coming together, no matter the circumstances. Congratulations to the happy couple!